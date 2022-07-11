KOAA Survey: Keeping your car safe from thieves

As we take a look at rising auto theft figures in the Pikes Peak region, News5 wants to know that measures you use to keep your care safe from thieves.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow.

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Tonight on News5 at 4pm, we're digging into auto theft impacts across Colorado and possible contributing factors.

Here's a look at the top ten stolen vehicles in Colorado, according to data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau for the 2020 calendar year.

1. Ford pick-up (full size) - 2,231 thefts - 2006 most common model year

2. Chevrolet pick-up (full size) - 1,487 thefts - 2005 most common model year

3. Honda Civic - 1,002 thefts - 1998 most common model year

4. Honda Accord - 964 thefts - 1997 most common model year

5. Dodge pick-up (full size) - 758 thefts - 2001 most common model year

6. GMC pick-up (full siz) - 657 thefts - 2005 most common model year

7. Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee - 620 thefts - 2000 most common model year

8. Hyundai Sonata - 492 thefts - 2016/2017 most common model years

9. Honda CR-V - 441 thefts - 2000 most common model year

10. KIA Optima - 392 thefts - 2015 most common model year

___

