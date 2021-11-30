KOAA Survey: Is the new COVID variant affecting your travel plans?

The WHO classified the Omicron COVID strain as a 'variant of concern' Friday, and since then the Biden administration banned travel from several countries. The News5 team wants to know if news of this variant has changed any of your travel plans.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

The Biden administration responded to the news that South Africa had detected the Omicron variant by suspending travel to the country. The order also extended to 8 other countries in the southern Africa region.

In remarks yesterday, Biden told the public that the variant is a cause for concern but not panic. Scientists now are still working to determine more information about the variant, and Dr. Fauci told Biden it will take about two more weeks to determine more information about the virus' transmissibility and severity.

The variant is closer to home than initially thought, with 2 cases detected in Canada. The two individuals had recently traveled from Nigeria.

___

