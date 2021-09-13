KOAA Survey: If your employer decides to require COVID-19 vaccinations, what would you do?

SOUTHERN COLORADO — For today's KOAA Survey, the News5 team would like to know what you would do if your job required you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

President Biden is expected to announce new policies and plans regarding the COVID-19 pandemic today ahead of this week's United Nations general assembly. Biden's potential announcement comes after the President revealed that private businesses with 100 or more employees will be required to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing. Also, there are vaccine requirements for federal employees and contractors and the 17 million health care workers at facilities that accept Medicare and Medicaid payments.

According to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, the federal mandates will impact about 3,100 employers with 100 or more employees and approximately 793,000 employees at those businesses. The CDLE said around 54,700 Coloradans are employed or contracted by the federal government, according to 2020 data. The Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, J. J. Ament, which represents 3,000 businesses, said it supports local control and would “review” Biden’s order.

