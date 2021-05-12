KOAA Survey: If you haven't been vaccinated yet, why?

COLORADO SPRINGS — Over a third of all Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows nearly 60 percent of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In order to reach herd immunity, health leaders say that number needs to be around 70 to 85 percent, but some experts worry the demand may not be there.

Recent polling from NPR and Marist shows 25% of Americans say they won't get vaccinated. Hesitancy is particularly high among those living in rural areas.

Doctors are also worried younger adults aren't getting vaccinated. A Quinnipiac University poll found that 36% of adults under the age of 35 say they don't plan to get a shot.

There has also been a trend of people skipping their second dose of the vaccine. The latest CDC data reports more than 5 million people across the country have missed their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. That leaves 8% of the inoculated population only partially vaccinated, that's up from 3.4 percent in March.

El Paso County health officials say they don't have the numbers locally just yet, but it's enough of a concern that they're trying to get more information about why people are missing their shots. Some people say they're fearful of side effects from the second shot, while others may be having trouble finding time in their schedule or getting away from work to get it done.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

