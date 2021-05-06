KOAA Survey: If you can't get your mom flowers this Sunday what's a good alternative?

COLORADO SPRINGS — As more people get vaccinated, more families plan to spend Mother's Day in person.

According to the National Retail Federation, 83 percent of consumers plan to celebrate Mother’s Day this year. This contrasts with last year when 71 percent of consumers said they were social distancing, and only 46 percent planned to do a Mother's Day outing in person.

This year shoppers also plan to spend an average of $220.48 for Mother's Day, which is $16 more than people planned to spend last year. Gifts like jewelry, greeting cards, flowers, and special outings are expected to be the top gifts for Mother's Day in 2021.

However, the effects of the pandemic could make it harder to get a gift for mom this weekend. According to CNBC, there may be a flower shortage this Mother's Day, after the low demand for flowers and berries this time last year, farmers cut back on planting those crops which is now leading to global shortages this year.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the first Mother's Day was organized on May 10, 1908 in West Virginia and Philadelphia, and it later became an official holiday nationwide. In 1914, Congress made Mother's Day an official holiday.

