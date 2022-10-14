KOAA Survey: If planning on skiing or snowboarding this winter what ski pass will you be purchasing?

With the first snow touching many of our fourteeners consistently these past couple of weeks, ski season is right around the corner.

News5 wants to know what pass you will be buying this season if you plan on hitting the slopes.

Colorado is a dream location for outdoor winter sports with a total of 32 resorts across the state. With world-renowned resorts like Vail and Aspen.

Due to the large industry based around Colorado Skiing, many companies in recent years have begun to build season pass bundles at many resorts resulting in partnerships like the IKON and EPIC passes.

The IKON pass which has unlimited access at a few Colorado resorts will set you back $1229 and provides access to 50+ destinations across the world.

In Colorado, the IKON pass allows for unlimited access to four local ski areas, with 7 days at two world-class resorts in Colorado as well. A list is below.

Steamboat, CO Unlimited Access

Winter Park, CO Unlimted Access

Copper Mountain Resort, CO Unlimited Access

Eldora Mountain Resort, CO Unlimted Access

Aspen Snowmass, CO 7 Day-Access

Arapahoe Basin, CO 7 Days-Access

Another one of these all-inclusive passes that are a favorite among winter slope enthusiasts is the EPIC pass.

The EPIC pass is friendly to local skiers and snowboarders as it boasts a total of six ski areas in Colorado. It includes unlimited access to five Colorado resorts and one resort with 7-day access.

Running at $899, the EPIC pass is a little easier on the wallet. For you active travelers, the EPIC pass allows for 43 destinations across the world to be skied or snowboarded as well. A list is below.

Vail, CO Unlimted Access

Beaver Creek, CO Unlimited Access

Breckenridge, CO Unlimited Access

Keystone, CO Unlimited Acces

Crested Butte, CO Unlimited Access

Telluride, CO 7-Day Access



Click to learn more about the IKON Pass and EPIC Pass.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

