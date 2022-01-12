KOAA Survey: If a strike happens at King Soopers locally, where will you shop for groceries?

While Colorado Springs King Soopers workers are not on strike, the union has said a date will be announced in the coming days that they will be setting up picket lines in the city. The News5 team wants to know where you'll shop for groceries if the workers do strike in Colorado Springs.

The strike comes after new contract negotiations between the company and UFCW Local 7 broke down. The union is striking over alleged violations made by the company, and one King Soopers worker told News5 that "the employees have had enough."

Both the company and union have filed suit to the National Labor Relations Board over the negotiation process. The union is alleging that King Soopers committed a number of labor violations during the negotiations, and the company is claiming the union negotiated in bad faith.

