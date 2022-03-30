KOAA Survey: How would you prefer to travel on I-25?

Traveling up or down I-25 can cause headaches for even the most veteran of Colorado drivers. The News5 team would like to know, in a perfect world, how you would like to travel up and down the Front Range.

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

One of these new options is currently under testing in Pueblo, the Hyperloop. It's a Swiss-American startup that is groundbreaking in Pueblo today. The pods they are creating are designed to carry up to 30 passengers or cargo between major cities, just in minutes.

Another dream of many commuters is the Front Range Rail, which would have a train run parallel to I-25, but remove the need to drive north and south on it. Steps are slowly being taken in that direction, including a 2021 bill that created the rail district for a possible project.

