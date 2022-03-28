KOAA Survey: How would you like to see the Colorado General Assembly allocate federal dollars?

Federal relief money due to the COVID-19 pandemic has provided a windfall for many states, towns, and counties across the country, including here in Colorado. The News5 team wants to know where you'd like to see that federal money go.

Tune in to News5 at 4:30 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Some of that money is already being used in southern Colorado, including a new program at UCCS aimed at expanding mental health and trauma training. The university received $400,000 in federal relief money to put the program together.

The tap might be starting to dry for some of the programs created during the pandemic, specifically money meant to create stockpiles of masks, tests, and vaccinations nation wide. President Biden asked for $22 billion to continue the funding, but 4 weeks on and the measure is still languishing in Congress.

Where there's a lot of money, there's a good bit of fraud that follows. To help tackle the estimated $100 billion of fraud related to Covid-19 relief, the Department of Justice appointed a prosecutor to bring charges against people involved in pandemic fraud.

