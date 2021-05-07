KOAA Survey: How will you spend time with your mom this Mother's Day?

COLORADO SPRINGS — As more people get vaccinated, more families plan to spend Mother's Day in person.

According to the National Retail Federation, 83 percent of consumers plan to celebrate Mother’s Day this year. This contrasts with last year when 71 percent of consumers said they were social distancing, and only 46 percent planned to do a Mother's Day outing in person.

RetailMeNot also surveyed mothers about what they would like for mother's day:



40 percent want to receive a nice dinner

33 percent want to receive gift cards

32 percent want flowers

19 percent want a spa day

Earlier this week in a KOAA Survey, 53 percent of respondents said "spending time" with their mother would be a good alternative if you can't get flowers because of a nationwide flower shortage.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the first Mother's Day was organized on May 10, 1908 in West Virginia and Philadelphia, and it later became an official holiday nationwide. In 1914, Congress made Mother's Day an official holiday.

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

