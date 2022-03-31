KOAA Survey: How will you park at Manitou Springs with the new rates?

Manitou Springs is implementing a new parking rate plan this summer in an effort to reduce congestion and increasing parking availability, and the News5 team would like to know how that will affect your parking.

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Manitou Springs is a popular tourist destination, and was ranked by USA Today as one of the top 10 best small town art scenes in America.

The parking increase comes on the heels of an announcement that reservations for the Manitou Incline will resume this summer.

