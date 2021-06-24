KOAA Survey: How will you enjoy Pikes Peak this summer?

Today is the opening day for the new Pikes Peak Summit House which will feature interpretive displays and gorgeous views.

We'd like to know how you plan to enjoy Pikes Peak this summer.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

There are some, know before you go, cautions with the end of June opening.

Work is still happening on some parts of the new complex. Interpretive displays are not yet in place, construction crews are doing finish work on the outside of the building, and removal of debris from the demolition of the old building is ongoing.

The largest remaining job is grading and paving for parking. It means there is still just a few parking spots at the summit for people with special needs. The paving has to happen mid-summer when it gets warm enough on top of a mountain peak over 14-thousand feet. For now, there will be shuttles running from lower elevation parking lots at least through July.

Visitors can go inside the new building to enjoy the views, get something to eat, and use bathrooms. There are also outside overlooks to enjoy.

