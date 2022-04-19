KOAA Survey: How will the dropped mask mandate change your travel plans?

The CDC extended the mask mandate on mass transportation last week but a federal judge in Florida voided the mandate stating that it's unlawful.

News5 wants to know, how will the dropped mask mandate change your travel plans?

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

The four largest U.S. airlines announced that mask mandates for domestic flights would be dropped, the New York Times reported after executives wrote a letter to President Biden last month asking that the requirements be allowed to expire.

