KOAA Survey: How were you impacted by the Waldo Canyon Fire

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 2012 Waldo Canyon Fire left the Colorado Springs area in a "frenzy." The fire started on June 23, 2012, approximately four miles northwest of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

More than 18,000 acres in Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, and Woodland Park were consumed by the fire. The fire claimed two lives and destroyed 347 buildings, mostly in the Mountain Shadows neighborhood.

In 2012 more than 10,000 calls designed to warn people to evacuate during the Waldo Canyon Fire never reached the people they were intended to help, it was an eye-opening discovery.

News5 would like to know if you were impacted by the fire.

Tonight on News5 at 6pm, we present a one-hour long Special Edition, From the Ashes: Waldo Canyon Fire 10 years later. If you cannot watch tonight, we will run it again on KOAA-TV at 7:00 pm Sunday and all weekend long on our live streaming channel, KOAA News5.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

