KOAA Survey: How should the U.S. respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine?

Overnight, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, leading thousands of people in the country's capital to flee the city.

The Russian military commenced a widespread attack on Ukraine early Thursday morning from its northern, southern and eastern borders.

Shelling was reported in cities across the country, including in towns on the outskirts of the capital of Kyiv.

President Biden is set to address the situation at 11:30 a.m. MT and says he "condemns" Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified" invasion of Ukraine and promised to impose "severe sanctions."

