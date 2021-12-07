KOAA Survey: How should the U.S. respond to Beijing hosting the 2022 Olympics?

The Biden administration announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics yesterday, and the News5 team wants to know how you think the U.S. should respond to Beijing hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

The decision to diplomatically boycott the 2022 Olympics was announced Monday by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. Psaki cited the reason as "China's ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses."

In response, China claimed the United States was violating the Olympic spirit. China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson also called on the United States to stop "politicizing sports," and vowed China would respond with "firm countermeasures."

China's human rights abuses in Xinjiang have brought worldwide scorn, and were a subject of focus during the Trump administration as well. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared China's treatment of the Muslims and minorities in Xinjiang a "genocide" on his last day as Secretary of State in January.

____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

