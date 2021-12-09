KOAA Survey: How should student loans be handled?

Yesterday, the Student Borrower Protection Center, along with 207 other organizations, sent a letter to President Biden asking to extend the pause on student loans. The News5 team wants to know what you think should be done on student loan payments.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

In August the Biden administration extended a moratorium on student loan payments until January 31. As it stands, the moratorium is set to end, and borrowers will be back on the hook for their payments.

If you are someone who has been using the moratorium, it might be helpful to begin preparing to resume paying now. You can click here for some helpful tips on how to get ready.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

