KOAA Survey: How should state transportation funding be allocated?

President Biden's push for a $2.2 trillion infrastructure package would benefit plans to build a commuter rail service along Colorado's Front Range. The plan includes $80 billion specifically for rail improvements across the existing and future Amtrak lines.

This month Amtrak released a 15-year plan to repair, upgrade and expand passenger rail service to 160 new communities including a new service route connecting Pueblo to Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Top executives with Amtrak will provide an update today of their plans to develop a Front Range Passenger Rail along the I-25 corridor. Jill Gaebler and Sal Pace from the Southwest Chief and Front Range Passenger Rail Commission are expected to take part in Monday's press event.

Gaebler previously told News 5 the commission has completed an alignment study for the new route. State lawmakers are expected to introduce a bill to create a passenger rail special district among the various communities that would be served by the new line.

