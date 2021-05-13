KOAA Survey: How should stadiums handle COVID safety measures?

Some Major League Baseball stadiums are opening sections that are dedicated exclusively for fans who are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners are selling tickets to fully vaccinated only sections as of Friday. The New York Yankees and Mets may also do the same soon. Each stadium may have varying rules and promotions.

In most cases, sections are reserved for patrons age 16 and older for whom at least two weeks have passed since they received their final vaccine dose.

Teams say children between the ages of 2 and 15 who can provide proof of having tested negative for COVID-19 within the past few days are also allowed.

Ticket holders will be asked to show proof of their vaccination status or negative COVID-19 test and in some cases have a photo ID as well. Those who cannot do that won’t be permitted to enter the stadium.

As for children 24 months and younger, teams say they can accompany their fully vaccinated parent, guardian, or sponsor in these sections without a negative test.

People in these sections will sit next to one another. Since social distancing won’t be required, teams say these sections allow for more flexible seating options while maintaining safety from COVID-19 throughout the stadium.

