KOAA Survey: how should schools handle spring break this year?

Nick Chamberlain, News 5 Staff.
Posted at 11:38 AM, Mar 09, 2021
As vaccinations have rolled out to teachers, many educators are experiencing a shortage in their schools as teachers are experiencing symptoms from the COVID-19 vaccine. Pueblo School District 70 canceled classes Monday due to anticipated shortages following the vaccination of nearly 900 teachers and staff.

With spring break just around the corner, we want to know, how should schools handle spring break this year?

  • 25% or 121 voted cancel it
  • 13% or 63 voted offer incentives to stay home
  • 62% or 294 voted no change

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.
