KOAA Survey: How should school districts handle snow days?

KOAA
SURVEY Snow Day.jpg
Posted at 12:52 PM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 14:58:47-05

During last week's school board meeting, District 11 decided to remove learning snow days.

News5 wants to know, how do you think schools should handle snow days?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.
___

