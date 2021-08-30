KOAA Survey: How should school districts handle hot weather?

SOUTHERN COLORADO — For today's KOAA News5 survey, we would like to know how you think local school districts should handle the hot weather here in Southern Colorado?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Southern Colorado has been experiencing record-breaking heat which can have an impact on students venturing back into the classroom after the summer break. Several schools across Southern Colorado, particularly in Pueblo County, do not have central air conditioning. This has led to hotter classrooms and a possible uncomfortable environment with the return of required protective face coverings and other school policies.

