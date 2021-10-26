KOAA Survey: How should internet service be provided?

SOUTHERN COLORADO — For today's KOAA Survey, the News5 team wants to know how internet service should be provided to customers.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced our community to embrace a more virtual environment. Everything from school, work, social events, and more have turned into virtual events so that people could communicate safely. However, this transition has exposed America's digital divide.

The Federal Communications Commission estimates at least 14 million Americans lack access to high-speed internet with 22% of this number consisting of senior citizens. The government is making an effort to bridge this gap. In the third stimulus bill, $3.2 billion was made available to provide discounts of up to $50 a month on internet service for people who qualify. Also, people can get a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a new device like a laptop or tablet.

To learn more about the Emergency Broadband Program and to see if you qualify visit: https://getemergencybroadband.org/.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

