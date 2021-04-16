KOAA Survey: How should colleges handle standardized tests in admissions?

Right now, many high school seniors are getting their college acceptance letters.

For many, that letter of acceptance might come without the college considering an SAT or ACT score as the pandemic made hundreds of universities around the country reconsider requiring them as millions of students around the country have had difficulty taking the tests because of the pandemic.

Navigating college admissions testing during the pandemic has been wrought with chaos and confusion. Challenges included crashed website registrations, test cancellations, and last-minute shutdowns.

The lack of testing slots during the pandemic also forced many families to travel out of state just so that their student can take the test.

While 1,600 universities and colleges around the country have gotten on board with being test-optional, according to the research group Edsurge, CalTech is one of only a handful that has completely eliminated looking at SAT and ACT scores for prospective students.

At the University of Pennsylvania, a test-optional school, admission to this year’s incoming freshmen was 50 percent higher for students who submitted test scores than without. Georgetown’s was higher too, according to both schools’ admissions numbers.

