KOAA Survey: How often will you use the I-25 toll lane?

The I-25 South Gap express lane opened in December of 2021. The express lane has been free since it opened as a trial period while work continues.

News5 wants to know, how often will you use the I-25 toll lane?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

