KOAA Survey: How often do you use food delivery services

Effective July 1, retailers selling products that will be delivered by a motor vehicle and are subject to Colorado sales and use tax must collect a 27 cent fee from customers and report it to the state.

It will impact services like Amazon, Door Dash, and orders from retailers delivered by mail. An estimated $1.2 billion is expected to be raised over the next decade to help fund transportation improvements across the state.

