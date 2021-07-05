KOAA Survey: How often do you update passwords?

As we take a Deep Dive into cybersecurity, News5 would like to know, how often do you update your passwords?

An effort to improve the cybersecurity practices of lawmakers in all 50 states in underway and it's being led by experts right here in Colorado Springs. News 5 spoke with the experts about why we should care about the cybersecurity knowledge of these politicians and their staff.

Just as individuals, cybersecurity threats have become a part of our everyday lives. So, when it comes to our government and politicians, what should our expectation be for their knowledge of these crimes and how to defend against them?

The cyber experts here at the National Cybersecurity Center say our expectations should be high and they are here to help lawmakers and their staffers.

"One of the biggest things we saw is that across the entire nation almost 95% of all legislators across the entire country, and that's a group of about 10,000 people nationally, have little to no education when it comes to technology and cybersecurity," said Forrest Senti of the National Cybersecurity Center, who is helping to lead the cybersecurity education for lawmakers.

With cybersecurity threats emerging like never before, the National Cybersecuity Center in Colorado Springs has now partnered with Google to provide cybersecurity training for lawmakers.

"If these people are making laws, if they are pushing policy, if they are responsible for protecting our state It's really important for them to at least have a baseline understanding of how cybersecurity really impacts our lives and their personal lives," said Senti.

