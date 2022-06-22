KOAA Survey: How often do you get out on your bicycle?

COLORADO SPRINGS — News5 would like to know how often you get out on your bicycle.

Today is Bike to Work Day in Colorado Springs. Hundreds across the city grabbed their bikes and hit the road to grab breakfast during their commute.

“We are supporting all kinds of workplaces this year,” said Kate Brady, senior bicycle for the City of Colorado Springs. “No matter if you’re back in the office or working from home, we look forward to creating a fun, festive atmosphere while meeting others commuting by bike. Breakfast locations are designed to be convenient to places people actually ride their bikes while highlighting local businesses that support bicycling in the community."

Riders can also download the Ride Spot app and join the Bike Colorado Springs’ “COS Bike to Work Day Challenge” for a chance to win a Trek bicycle from Scheels.

To celebrate the ride home on Bike to Work Day participants are invited to the Music at the Indy free concert and Farmers Market Series, 6-8 p.m. at 235 South Nevada Ave, in downtown Colorado Springs.

