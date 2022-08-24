Watch Now
KOAA Survey: How much in student loans do you have left?

Posted at 10:15 AM, Aug 24, 2022
President Joe Biden announced today that his administration will forgive up to $20,000 worth of student loan debt for borrowers who received Pell Grants. KOAA News5 wants to know how much in student loans do you have left.

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

