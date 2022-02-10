Watch
KOAA Survey: How much are you willing to pay for flowers for Valentine's Day?

KOAA
Posted at 11:19 AM, Feb 10, 2022
With Valentine's Day next week, some may be buying flowers for their beloved to show their appreciation.

News5 wants to know, how much are you willing to pay for flowers for Valentine's Day?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Although the demand may be high for flowers, many shops that experienced flower shortages last year on Mother's Day might be wondering if the same pandemic woes might affect Valentine's Day flower supplies this year.

In May, flower shops in cities like Los Angeles reported lower than normal inventory amid the pandemic as Mother's Day orders began coming in.
