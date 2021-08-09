KOAA Survey: How is the smoky weather impacting you?

Smoke from wildfires in California is carrying into Colorado, leaving the skies gray and making it more difficult to breathe.

Westerly jet-stream winds will continue to carry wildfire smoke in from California.

Smoke will be dense Monday morning with air quality alerts likely to be extended into the afternoon and evening.

Please limit your time outdoors today, especially if you are sensitive to poor air quality or have respiratory issues.

Smoke should stay pretty thick again Tuesday over the mountains and out east into the plains.

Earth's climate is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a level of warming that world leaders have sought to prevent, according to a report released Monday that the United Nations calls a "code red for humanity."

Report co-author Linda Mearns of the U.S. National Center for Atmospheric Research says she sees nowhere that will be safe from climate change. Still, scientists also eased back a bit on the likelihood of the absolute worst climate catastrophes.

