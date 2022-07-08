KOAA Survey: How hot is too hot

The big story over the weekend will be heat. We're going to see building heat on Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday being the hottest day of the weekend.

News5 would like to know how hot is too hot for you.

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Get ready for the start of a very hot weekend!

High will warm into the 80s and 90s today with a little extra monsoon humidity to make you sweat.

Scattered strong to severe storms will be possible today, mainly east of I-25. Storms will start over the mountains and Palmer Divide this afternoon, and as they move east of the interstate, they'll grow stronger with large hail and strong winds as our two main threats.

We could get close to records on Sunday, but we probably won't get there. Highs are forecast to be 91 and 95 on Saturday and Sunday in Colorado Springs, and 99 and 102 in Pueblo.

We'll see the return of widespread thunderstorms next week on Monday and Tuesday.

