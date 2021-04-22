Watch
NewsNews5 Originals

Actions

KOAA Survey: How has your workout routine changed since the pandemic?

items.[0].image.alt
KOAA
SURVEY Workout FSG.jpg
Posted at 9:07 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 11:07:41-04

Since the first lockdowns across Colorado related to COVID-19, many parts of our lives have changed.

We'd like to know how has your workout routine changed since the pandemic?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.
___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community