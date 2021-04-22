KOAA Survey: How has your workout routine changed since the pandemic?

Since the first lockdowns across Colorado related to COVID-19, many parts of our lives have changed.

We'd like to know how has your workout routine changed since the pandemic?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

