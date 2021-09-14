KOAA Survey: How has vaccination status affected your relationship?

SOUTHERN COLORADO — For today's KOAA Survey, the News5 team wants to know how a vaccination status has impacted your relationship?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

A new study suggests that addressing the polarizing COVID-19 vaccine is causing strain on relationships. According to the Huffington Post, marriages are crumbling due to COVID conspiracies and differing opinions about the vaccination. Also, dating sites like OKCupid say they have seen around a 25% increase in mentions of "vaccine" on site profiles over the month of January, and a 63% increase between November and January while Tinder recorded an astronomical 258% increase in profile mentions of the word "vaccine" between September and December of 2020.

Experts believe that agreeing on vaccination policies have is similar to having the same political views, it will lead to a longer relationship.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

