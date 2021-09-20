Watch
KOAA Survey: How far do you think the Denver Broncos will go this season?

Posted at 10:16 AM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 12:16:06-04

SOUTHERN COLORADO — For today's KOAA Survey, the News5 team would like to know how well you think the Denver Broncos will do this season.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

After a few seasons of below-average play, the Denver Broncos are off to a great start this year. The Broncos now sit at 2-0 following Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. They're now setting the stage for this season's home opener against the New Jersey Jets this Sunday at 2 p.m.

