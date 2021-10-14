KOAA Survey: How far do you drive to get groceries?

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Food deserts are a problem for a lot of people in the United States and here in Colorado. KOAA would like to know how far you drive to get your groceries.

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Some of our own neighbors in Southern Colorado are feeling the pressure from a lack of accessible food.

The Avondale Loaf'N'Jug closed down after a string of robberies. Residents now must drive more close to ten miles to reach the nearest store.

