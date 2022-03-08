KOAA Survey: How far are you willing to drive to save money on gas?

Gas prices in the U.S. are now higher than they've ever been. According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. is now $4.104 per gallon, breaking the previous record of $4.103 set in 2008.

Oil prices have soared in recent weeks amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The war involves two of the world's largest energy exporters, and talks of a NATO ban on Russian energy exports Monday sent the price per barrel to more than $130, the highest levels since 2008.

While gas prices in the U.S. have exceeded $4 a gallon, AAA says prices are already much higher in some states. The average cost per gallon now exceeds $5.30 in California and is creeping toward $4.60 in Nevada.

