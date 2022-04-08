KOAA Survey: How far are the Rockies going this year?

The Colorado Rockies are set to open the 2022-2023 season at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers today at 2:10 p.m.

News5 wants to know, how far are the Rockies going this year?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

First pitch is at 2:10 p.m., but there are plenty of events happening before the game. Check out their schedule!

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.