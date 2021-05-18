KOAA Survey: How does continued mask-wearing make you feel?

Colorado's mask mandate is now history, plus schools and stores are deciding to drop the requirements for mask-wearing.

This week Costco, CVS, Dick's Sporting Goods, Meijer, Publix, Starbucks, Target, Trader Joe's, and Walmart/Sam's Club lifted their mask mandate for those who are fully vaccinated.

Many are asking visitors who are not vaccinated to still wear a mask for the safety of others in the community. Many of the stores that have lifted their mask requirements are still requiring them for their employees; so you may see staff wearing masks, like baristas at Starbucks, even if customers are not required to.

People who are not vaccinated are being asked as part of an honor system to still wear a mask until vaccinated.

