KOAA Survey: How do you work to improve your mental health

KOAA News5
KOAA News5 Survey
Posted at 10:06 AM, Sep 08, 2021
SOUTHERN COLORADO — For today's KOAA Survey, the News5 team wants to know what you do to try to improve your mental health?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

The News5 team is focusing on providing mental health resources to service members, veterans, and military family members through our You Are Not Alone initiative. Yet, veterans and those close to the armed forces aren't the only people who are impacted by mental health struggles. This universal problem has crept its way into the lives of first responders. As a result, the Pueblo Police Department has introduced a department-wide service dog. This support dog will help officers decompress after working tirelessly to protect the community.

Also, the Pueblo Police Department will be hosting a naming competition that allows community members to give the dog their new moniker.

