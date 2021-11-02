KOAA Survey - How do you think we can improve voter turnout?

SOUTHERN COLORADO — It's an off-year election day, which means that voter turnout is likely to be a lot lower than a year with a President or congressperson on a ballot. We at the News5 team want to know how you think voter turnout could be improved.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Initial numbers for voter turnout this year are looking low, but there is still time today for more Coloradans to turn their ballot in. This is despite big tax questions on the ballot this year.

It comes a year after high turnout in the 2020 election. In that election, Pueblo voters set a record turnout.

The Pueblo numbers line up with statewide Colorado numbers. Nearly 80% of registered voters turned in their ballots in the 2020 elections.

It remains to be seen how close the numbers this year get to those of last year.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

