KOAA Survey: How do you think companies should handle internships?

Nick Chamberlain, News5 Staff
Posted at 10:29 AM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 09:42:08-05

Many students take on internships throughout their time in college to prepare for their career once they graduate. Depending on the industry or profession a student is interested in, some companies handle compensation for internships differently.

We want to know, how do you think companies should handle internships? Voting has closed — here are the results:

  • 59% voted paid
  • 33% voted college credit
  • 8% voted unpaid

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

