KOAA Survey: How do you think companies should handle internships?

Many students take on internships throughout their time in college to prepare for their career once they graduate. Depending on the industry or profession a student is interested in, some companies handle compensation for internships differently.

We want to know, how do you think companies should handle internships? Voting has closed — here are the results:



59% voted paid

33% voted college credit

8% voted unpaid

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

