Watch
NewsNews5 Originals

Actions

KOAA Survey: How do you spend your snow days?

items.[0].image.alt
KOAA
SURVEY Snow Day 2.jpg
Posted at 11:18 AM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 13:18:45-05

A blanket of snow has left many in Southern Colorado with a winter wonderland.

News5 wants to know, how do you spend your snow days?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.
___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

National News Literacy Week

News Literacy Week