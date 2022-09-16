KOAA Survey: How do you like your guacamole?

In honor of National Guacamole Day, KOAA News5 wants to know how you like yours.

Guac is not just a side dish but a flavorful meal on its own. It's made of avocadoes which are known for their health benefits with high vitamin content and healthy fats. We like the sound of that.

Avocados can be put on almost anything from sandwiches and hamburgers to salads and smoothies. Traditionally, it's served with tortilla chips and made with garlic, cumin, tomato, cilantro, and salsa.

Originally native to Mexico and Central America, avocados grow on trees and are actually considered a fruit.

