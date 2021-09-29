KOAA Survey: How do you like your coffee?

Wednesday is National Coffee Day, so if you need a free or discounted extra jolt of caffeine, you're in luck! (See below)

But first! News5 would like to know, how do you like your coffee?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Wednesday is National Coffee Day, so if you need a free or discounted extra jolt of caffeine, you're in luck!

Several national chains are making it easy to celebrate by offering freebies or discounts, so we've gathered up a list of chains offering deals.

7-Eleven: If you are a member of the convenience store's 7Rewards loyalty program, you can receive a free cup of coffee with the purchase of fresh baked goods.

Au Bon Pain: From Wednesday through Oct. 1, customers can receive a freshly brewed drip coffee for only $1.

Baskin-Robbins: They are offering their Cappuccino Blast at a discount. You can get a small for $4, a medium for $5, or a large for $6.

Biggby: On Wednesday, you can get a free 20-ounce hot brewed coffee.

Dunkin': On Wednesday only, DD Perks members will receive a free medium hot or iced coffee with purchase.

Love's Travel Center: On Wednesday, customers can purchase any sized coffee for $1, with all proceeds going to a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

McDonald's: You can get any size of their premium roast or iced coffee for $0.99.

Panera: If you are a parent or a caregiver, you can receive a free cup of joe.

Starbucks: On Wednesday, if you bring a clean, reusable cup to participating locations, you'll get a free hot Pike Place Roast brewed coffee.

Wawa: The convenience store chain is giving away free coffee on Wednesday. Teachers and school administrators will also receive a free cup of coffee through Thursday as part of the company's "Cheers to Classroom” initiative.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

