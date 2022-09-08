Watch Now
KOAA Survey: How do you like to watch football?

How do you like to watch football
Posted at 11:15 AM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 13:18:32-04

Tonight, the Buffalo Bills vs the Los Angeles Rams. The two teams have faced off 13 other times with the Rams winning 5 games and the Bills winning 8. KOAA News5 wants to know how you like to watch the game.

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

You can watch the pre-game show starting at 5 PM with NBC Sports Special and catch the game starting at 6:15 PM MST.

KOAA-TV lineup:

  • 4:00 pm News5 at 4 pm
  • 4:30 pm NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
  • 5:00 pm NBC Sports Special: NFL Kickoff 2022
  • 6:15 pm NBC Sunday Night Football: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
  • 9:30 pm News5 Special Edition
  • 10:00 pm News5 at 10 pm

