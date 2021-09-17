KOAA Survey: How do you like to support local small businesses?

As National Small Business Week comes to an end, News5 wants to know how you support local small businesses?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

National Small Business Week kicked off on Monday and will continue to carry on through Saturday.

On Monday, there was the Small Business Awards Celebration. The celebration announced the winners of five awards including, Small Business Person of the Year, Small Business Champion of the Year, Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Family-Owned Business of the Year and Veteran Small Business Owner of the Year. Those at the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado say it’s important to support local businesses.

“They are the backbone of what keeps our economy going, so they employ the biggest portion of our citizens and really give back. It's great to eat at local restaurants, shop at local businesses, it’s just important to support in however we can, our local businesses,” Paul Myers-Bennett, VP Marketing, and Events, BBB Southern Colorado.

“We’re honored to bring small business week back as our first in-person event series this year. Especially after the pandemic, we’re excited to celebrate small businesses and help them develop strategies that will help them to rebound from COVID-19," said Krista Gustafson, Marketing, Events and Retention Specialist, BBB Southern Colorado.

This week’s events will wrap on Saturday with a Beard, Bonnets, and Brews Festival. The festival will have live music, over 30 different beverage tastings from local breweries and distilleries, and games that date back to the 1800s.

But perhaps the most important thing about the event is its ability to bring these local businesses together. Anyone interested in participating in the Small Business Week events should visit here.

