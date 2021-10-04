KOAA Survey: How do you interact with Facebook posts you disagree with?

SOUTHERN COLORADO — For today's KOAA Survey, the News5 team wants to know how you interact with posts you don't agree with on Facebook.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

A Facebook whistleblower accused the social media company of prioritizing profit over cracking down on hate speech and misinformation on Sunday.

Frances Haugen--who worked as a product manager on the civic misinformation team at Facebook--told 60 Minutes that she was the person who sparked a Wall Street Journal investigation into the company. The WSJ published a series of stories based on Facebook internal presentations and emails that showed the social media company contributed to increased polarization online when it made changes to its content algorithm. The company also failed to combat vaccine misinformation and was aware that Instagram harmed the mental health of teenage girls.

Haugen will testify before a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday in a hearing titled "Protecting Kids Online," about the company's research into Instagram's effect on young users.

"There were conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook," she said during the interview. "And Facebook over and over again chose to optimize for its own interests like making more money."

Haugen also claimed that Facebook lied to the public about the progressive steps it was taking to stop hate speech because it was more focused on the profits these conversations and interactions can generate.

___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

