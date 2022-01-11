KOAA SURVEY: How do you get COVID tested?

The Biden administration announced this week that insurers will now cover rapid at-home testing for COVID-19, and the News5 team would like to know how you are getting tested for COVID-19.

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Starting Saturday, private insurers will cover up to eight COVID-19 at home tests per person each month. This new rule is in addition to the administration purchasing 500 million tests that Americans can request be shipped to them online.

The rapid spread of the omicron variant has also lead to a near record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. According to data from Health and Human Services, over 145,000 people are hospitalized with the virus.

A university in Ohio is instituting a novel idea for COVID-19 testing, vending machines. Case Western Reserve University is stocking vending machines with free PCR tests for students and staff.

