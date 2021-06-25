KOAA Survey: How do you feel about driving the I-25 Gap?

Today on News5, we're taking a look at the dangers for drivers, law enforcement and construction workers in the I-25 South Gap project between Monument and Castle Rock.

It's a scary place right now. That's what state troopers are telling News 5 as they try to keep construction workers and drivers safe between Monument and Castle Rock as the I-25 South Gap project continues.

One after another, drivers try to make their way through the varying speeds and construction zones of the I-25 South Gap project.

"That road at 75 miles per hour is a scary road to do enforcement on and you're only inches away from traffic," said Trooper Nate Reid of Colorado State Patrol.

It's why Colorado State Patrol pilots like Reid are now taking to the sky.

"This is the actual plane we take out. We have three like this," Reid told News 5 as he walked through the CSP hangar. "We can paint a picture from the air that you can't really get from the ground."

Reid says he's had experience patrolling the I-25 gap area both on the ground and in the sky, but what he sees 1,500 feet above the traffic is very concerning.

"I've been flying that gap and watching people pass on inside shoulders that someday are going to be a toll lane. I've seen people pass on the other shoulder where you have broken down cars and things like that," said Reid.

Colorado State Patrol has been able to stop more than 60 dangerous drivers passing through the I-25 South Gap project area since the start of the year. Troopers stopped several drivers every single month. The pilots doing this work say this kind of enforcement is here to stay.

Remember, you can always report an aggressive driver. These are calls that can be monitored by the patrolling aircraft.

Dial *CSP (*277)

To Report An Aggressive Driver

